Wednesday September 27, 2023
Peshawar

650kg prohibited Chinese salt recovered

By APP
September 27, 2023

PESHAWAR: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority continuing its operations against adulteration mafia across the province on Tuesday conducted a raid on a warehouse in district Bannu and recovered 650kg of hazardous and prohibited Chinese salt.According to the spokesman of the Food Authority heavy fine was imposed on the owners of the warehouse.