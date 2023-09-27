Women gang held for thefts in BRT

PESHAWAR: A 4-member female gang involved in stealing mobile phones, cash and other valuables from women in Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar was arrested, police informed on Tuesday.
Police said two of the gang members belonged to Rawalpindi while the other two were residents of Imamia Colony Gulbahar, Peshawar.According to details, a woman, the wife of Allah Dad filed a report of mobile phone theft in BRT to Thana Town Police, following which the police started the investigation and traced the gang by obtaining the recording of CCTV cameras installed on different routes of BRT.
The police accompanied by the lady staff arrested four women including the wife and daughter of Sherdil, resident of Rawalpindi and the wife and daughter of Baraan, resident of Imamia Colony Gulbahar.
PESHAWAR: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority continuing its operations against adulteration mafia...
LANDIKOTAL: A senior customs official here on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Customs had adopted a zero tolerance...
KALAYA: The journalists’ fraternity on Tuesday condemned the expulsion of a journalist from South Waziristan tribal...
PESHAWAR: Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Pakistan, Maciej Pisarski, visited the Department of International...
PESHAWAR: The Center for Intelligent Systems and Networks Research , University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar...
ABBOTTABAD: Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Tuesday asked the caretaker government to create...