Interior minister inaugurates first female driving and testing centre

Islamabad:Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti visited the Police Lines Headquarters and was warmly welcomed by Secretary Interior, Aftab Akbar Durrani, and Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, a police spokesman said.

The interior minister paid tribute to the martyrs, recited the ‘fatiha’ and acknowledged their invaluable sacrifices. A smartly contingent of police presented a guard of honour to the interior minister. He emphasised that the privilege of martyrdom is bestowed upon the chosen few and commended their selfless dedication.

During his visit, Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti met with Inspector General of Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and other senior police officers and inaugurated the Pakistan first female driving and testing centre.

Inspector General of Police thanked the Interior Minister for his cooperation with Islamabad Capital Police. Inspector General of Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan also briefed the interior minister on the accomplishments and initiatives taken by the Islamabad Capital Police, which have significantly contributed to reducing crime rates in the city.

He further said that, the Islamabad Capital Police has been actively engaged in combating drug-related issues, cracking down on illegal foreign residents, and taking measures to address illegal housing in the federal capital. The interior minister also received a detailed briefing on the Safe City Islamabad project, highlighting the advanced technological capabilities being employed to enhance security and surveillance.

In his address to the officers, Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti emphasised the importance of maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and dedication to public service.

Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti underscored the need for officers to uphold the rule of law and engage with the citizens courteously while actively addressing their concerns. The Islamabad Capital Police is continually upgrading its technical expertise and remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of the capital city, he added.

Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti also praised the police force for their efforts in maintaining a peaceful environment in Islamabad and encouraged them to persist in their endeavours.