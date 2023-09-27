China’s national day celebrated

LAHORE: China’s National Day (74th birthday anniversary) was celebrated at Punjab Tianjin University of Technology (PTUT) Tuesday. Caretaker Minister for Industries SM Tanvir and acting Consul General of China Mr Cao Ke, were the chief guests.

Secretary Industries Ehsan Bhutta, VC Dr Abdus Sattar Shakir, PSIC MD Asim Javed, teachers and students participated. National flags of both countries were hoisted and national anthems were played.

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanvir while addressing the event congratulated the leadership and people of China on their national day on behalf of the government and the people of Punjab.

He said there is an eternal bond of friendship between Pakistan and China, China is a sincere friend of Pakistan who has supported Pakistan in every hour of difficulty. He said that China became independent two years after Pakistan and thanks to hard work it has become the second largest economy in the world today while we are still far behind. We need to work hard, he said, adding Pakistan would Inshallah come out of economic difficulties and become a prosperous country. He said that the delegation of Punjab under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has recently visited China, which will further promote bilateral economic cooperation.

Talking to the media, the provincial minister said that we will benefit from China's agricultural research and expertise for the development of the agriculture sector. He said that there would be a record production of cotton this year, the credit of which goes to the chief minister. He said that students were being equipped with modern sciences in Tianjin University which will yield good results. Consul General China Cao Ke thanked Industries department and PSIC for arranging a wonderful ceremony. He assured of his full support for research and development for students of PTUT.