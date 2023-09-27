Earthworms contribute to 6.5 percent of world grain production

PARIS: Most gardeners know that earthworms help keep soils healthy, now scientists have assessed just how important their underground activities are to global food production -- and how to protect them.
In research published on Tuesday scientists found that earthworms may be to thank for more than six percent of global grain yields every year, because of their crucial role in soil ecosystems.
Worms help to decompose dead plant material, releasing nutrients plants need to grow, and their tunnelling helps plant root growth among other benefits. Evidence suggests they also help plants protect themselves against common soil pathogens by stimulating their defences. But they are threatened by today´s intensive and chemical-heavy agricultural techniques, scientists say.
SANGAM, India: When the Cricket World Cup opens in India next month several players will carry Kashmiri willow wood...
BEIJING: China has unveiled a white paper outlining its vision for building a global community of shared future, a...
LONDON: The British Museum on Tuesday launched a webpage describing the types of items believed to have been stolen...
WASHINGTON: UK interior minister Suella Braverman on Tuesday questioned whether the United Nations Refugee Convention...
PARIS: The hat that Michael Jackson wore just before performing his signature moonwalk dance for the first time sold...
MOSCOW: Russia on Tuesday rejected an appeal lodged by Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny against a court decision to jail...