Selling PIA

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Privatizing PIA’ (September 21, 2023). It is not understood as to why the caretakers are trying so hard to sell off PIA. Instead of trying to reform the organization, they want to cut it off. The editorial rightly points out that the need of the hour is to make the privatization process “transparent to help ensure that the company or any of its assets are not handed out in shady deals designed to benefit private parties at the expense of the state.”

Right now there is no body in the country that can hold the government back and ask them not to make such deals, which are the prerogative of an elected government.

Khawaja Tajammul Hussain

Karachi