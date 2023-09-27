Shahid Khaqan sees polls by February-end or in March due to weather

KARACHI: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the next general elections in the country will be held either towards the end of February of in the beginning of March next year due to the weather.

Answering a query from host Hamid Mir on Geo News programme ‘Capital Talk’ on Tuesday if this was why the Election Commission of Pakistan did not mention an exact date when it announced that the elections would be conducted in the last week of January next year, Abbasi said holding the polls then would not be possible because of the extreme weather conditions. He said it was very cold due to snow in northern parts of the country, as well as in Balochistan, and the elections would therefore be held by February-end or in the beginning of March next year.