Sanjrani, Chinese envoy discuss Sino-Pak economic cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zeidang Tuesday called on Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and their discussion revolved round various matters of mutual interest, encompassing bilateral relations, economic collaboration, and coordination.

The meeting took place here at the Parliament House. The determination to enhance bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors was reaffirmed, underlining mutual benefits for both nations.

Moreover, the meeting underscored the imperative for joint endeavors aimed at promoting peace, prosperity, and development in the region.

Congratulating Ambassador Jiang Zeidang on his new role, Sanjrani expressed optimism that the ambassador’s substantial skills would contribute to stabilizing and fortifying Pakistan-China relationship.

He commended China’s commitment to regional peace and highlighted the necessity of bolstering cooperation in multilateral domains.

The discussions also encompassed the advancement of collaboration in agriculture and mining sectors.

The chairman Senate expressed his intent to draw inspiration from China’s experiences in the realms of agriculture and mining, culminating in the potential strengthening of a “Strategic Cooperation Partnership” that would further enhance Pakistan-China relations.

He underscored historical solidarity between the two nations, where they had consistently supported each other on various international platforms.

Sanjrani acknowledged the transformative impact of the “Pak-China Economic Corridor” project, ushering in a new era of joint development and prosperity.

Urging expedited exchange of parliamentary delegations, he invited the head of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China to visit Pakistan.

Sanjrani also highlighted Pakistan’s investment-friendly environment and encouraged Chinese investors to explore opportunities for mutually beneficial projects.

He expressed appreciation for the private sector investments from China in remote areas of Pakistan. The chairman also recognized the global leadership qualities of Chinese President Xi Jinping, commending his impactful writings, and suggested translating the book into Urdu.

The Chinese ambassador reaffirmed close friendship between China and Pakistan, expressing China’s commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation.

He emphasized that China’s experiences would contribute significantly to Pakistan’s social and economic prosperity, expressing his happiness at being in Pakistan.