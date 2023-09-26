Police suspect muggers’ involvement in PN employee, daughter’s killings

An initial investigation into the killings of a man and his minor daughter in Korangi suggests that the incident occurred over resisting a robbery, police said on Monday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Tahir Zaman, an employee of the Pakistan Navy, and his two-year-old daughter Anum were shot dead by unknown persons near Chamra Chowrangi in Korangi Industrial Area on Sunday night.

According to SHO Obaidullah Khan, the preliminary probe found out that the father and daughter were killed by muggers after the man resisted a phone-snatching attempt. However, police are also investigating this case from other angles.

Earlier in the day, an FIR of the incident was registered under sections pertaining to murder and dacoity at the Korangi Industrial Area police station on the complaint of a relative of the victims. In the meantime, the bodies of the deceased persons were taken to their hometown Peshawar for burial.