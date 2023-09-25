Test held for admissions to MPhil, PhD programmes

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A test was conducted here on Sunday to enroll students in MPhil and PhD programmes in various departments of Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan.

The test was conducted by Director of Admissions Riaz Ahmed Bhittani and his team. Controller of Examinations Dr Liaqat Hussain, Director Admin Muhammad Usman and other administrative officers, teachers, security section’s officials were also present.

A good number of candidates from all over the country had arrived to take admission in MPhil and PhD programmes in different departments of the Gomal University. Director Admission Riaz Ahmad said that MPhil and PhD tests in Gomal University were being conducted under the rules issued by Higher Education Commission, Islamabad.

He said the Gomal University was providing a peaceful educational environment to the students. The official said that more than 1,500 students participated in the MPhil and PhD test in Gomal University, which showed the confidence of students and their parents in this institution.

Strict security arrangements were made for the test, while the facility of stand-by generator was also provided for the students taking the test in case of failure of electricity supply. The test results will be uploaded on the Gomal University website www.gu.edu.pk as per the schedule issued by the Directorate of Admissions of Gomal University.