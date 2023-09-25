Bajaur villagers announce to boycott polls

KHAR: The residents of Badalai in Manond tehsil on Sunday announced to boycott the upcoming general elections owing to the indifferent attitude of the leaders of political parties in the past.

A jirga of elders and youths held with Malik Mahmood Khan and Malik Pervez Khan after threadbare discussion unanimously decided to boycott the polls for keeping them deprived of facilities.

The participants said that no candidate of any political party would be supported in the elections, warning that the political leaders and election candidates should not enter Badalai Mamond for any activities.

“The population of Badalai Mamond is in thousands but there is no girls school, paved roads and potable water for the residents,” a speaker said, adding that the road leading to Badalai had become a glaring example of ruins.

He alleged that the contractor had left work on Sheenkotay to Badalai road halfway, which had now become a nuisance for the local residents due to its dilapidated condition.The elders asked the government to hold the contractor and the elected public representatives accountable for the misuse of funds allocated for the road some eight years ago.