Karachi-Lahore flights face GPS signal problems

KARACHI: Aircraft between Karachi and Lahore have received reports of GPS signal problems, Geo News reported.
According to the notam issued by the Civil Aviation Authority, there were reports of difficulty in receiving GPS signals for the aircraft in the flight information region. There were reports of problems in the GPS signals around 100 nautical miles around Karachi and Lahore.
In the CAA notam, pilots were instructed to immediately report any difficulty in receiving a GPS signal. Sources say that there have been complaints of non-receipt of GPS signals for planes around Rahim Yar Khan Airport. According to sources, due to non-receipt of GPS signals, the planes face serious problems during flight. In Karachi and Lahore region, problems in receiving GPS signal were also reported earlier. Sources say that the GPS signal problem has not been resolved on a permanent basis.
