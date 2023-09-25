 
close
Monday September 25, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Namaz-e-Janaza of Shaheed soldier offered

By Our Correspondent
September 25, 2023

RAWALPINDI: Namaz-e-Janaza of Sepoy Shakil Shafqat Shaheed was offered at his native town Kabirwala, district Khanewal on Sunday.

Sepoy Shakil was martyred while fighting against terrorists in North Waziristan on Saturday.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was attended by civil and military officials, relatives of Shaheed and people from different walks of life.