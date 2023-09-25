Namaz-e-Janaza of Shaheed soldier offered

RAWALPINDI: Namaz-e-Janaza of Sepoy Shakil Shafqat Shaheed was offered at his native town Kabirwala, district Khanewal on Sunday.
Sepoy Shakil was martyred while fighting against terrorists in North Waziristan on Saturday.
His Namaz-e-Janaza was attended by civil and military officials, relatives of Shaheed and people from different walks of life.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Functional Secretary General and former Federal Minister for Information and...
KARACHI: Dr Nasim Shahzad, a Singaporean of Pakistani origin, and owner of Singapore-based Company Mienhardt, which is...
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League leader Chaudhry Shafay Hussain has dispelled the impression of forging his party’s...
KARACHI: Aircraft between Karachi and Lahore have received reports of GPS signal problems, Geo News reported.According...
LAHORE: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited continued raids in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad on Sunday...
LAHORE: Uncontrolled diabetes among millions of diabetics is now resulting in vision loss due to ‘diabetic...