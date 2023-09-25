Namaz-e-Janaza of Shaheed soldier offered

RAWALPINDI: Namaz-e-Janaza of Sepoy Shakil Shafqat Shaheed was offered at his native town Kabirwala, district Khanewal on Sunday.

Sepoy Shakil was martyred while fighting against terrorists in North Waziristan on Saturday.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was attended by civil and military officials, relatives of Shaheed and people from different walks of life.