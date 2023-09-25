Pak Qawwals enthral Egyptian audience with mystical songs in Cairo

ISLAMABAD: The Qawwals from Pakistan enthralled Egyptian audience with their mystical songs which has been arranged in Cairo in connection with International Festival for spiritual music.

The seven days long festival has been arranged by the office of the Egyptian Prime Minister and Ministry of Culture where Qawwals from Pakistan appeared after four years gap in inaugural event.

The international festival is a regular feature being held annually in Cairo and other cities of Egypt. Twenty countries troupe took part in the events including Pakistan that will continue for seven days.

According to Pakistan’s embassy Ustad Fareed Ayaz, Abu Mahmood and their group are representing Pakistan in spiritual songs event. The guests thoroughly enjoyed by the performance of Pakistani qawals. Pakistan’s ambassador to Egypt Sajid Balal and other diplomats also attended the opening ceremony.

The event is taking place amid the celebrations of 75 years of Pakistan-Egypt diplomatic ties. The Egyptian authorities appreciated participation of Pakistan in the events and taking part whole-heartedly in the programmes.