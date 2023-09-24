International Day of Sign Language celebrated

Islamabad : The world celebrates ‘International Day of Sign Languages’ on 23rd September every year to recognise the significance of sign language for an inclusive society. Sign languages enable the deaf people to equally share and contribute in day to day lives.

A vibrant celebration of this day was made at National Special Education Centre for hearing impaired children, H-9/4, is the public centre for educational and social rehabilitation of hearing impaired children. About 600 students are enrolled in kindergarten to graduation classes and seek knowledge through total communication with a vital emphasis on Pakistan Sign Language. The students cheered in colourful dresses and raised slogans in sign language to express their happiness on the day. Declamations in sign languages and art and craft activities were held in the centre.

The winners were awarded prizes with the collaboration of the Parents Teachers Association. Director of the centre Shahbaz Khalid stressed upon the need of advocacy and accessibility of sign language everywhere every time as the theme of IDSL 2023 is ‘A World Where Deaf People Everywhere Can Sign Anywhere.’