Lesco intensifies recovery drive against govt depts

LAHORE : The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has stepped up its drive to recover dues from defaulting government institutions across the region.

According to the data received from the Customer Services Department of Lesco, Cabinet Secretariat (O&M), Supreme Court, Ganga Ram Hospital Lahore, Punjab High Court Lahore, King Edward Medical University Lahore, Punjab Safe City Authority Lahore, Lady Aitchison Hospital Lahore, Punjab Institute of Cardiology Lahore, Punjab Service Commission, Punjab Agriculture are included in the list of defaulters.

Chief Executive Lesco Engineer Shahid Haider has issued instructions to the SEs of all circles and said that strict action should be taken against the defaulters of electricity bills, whether they are private or government institutions, to collect the due amount from them. Determined recovery targets can be achieved. Meanwhile, the ongoing campaign for recovery from dead defaulters continues in Lesco. As many as Rs31.05 million was recovered on the eleventh day, a total of Rs322.90 million was recovered in the operation so far. The recovery from electricity thieves as well as dead defaulters is also going on. Chief Engineers with the support of Tehsildars are doing the recovery better. Rs31.05 million has been recovered from 1,015 defaulters on the eleventh day of the campaign.

On the instructions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Ministry of Energy, under the supervision of Lesco Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Haider, operations against electricity thieves are going on in full force in the Lesco region.

According to the statement issued by the Lesco spokesperson, during the 70th day operation in Lesco, 506 connections in all circles were found to be involved in electricity theft. FIRs against 505 power thieves have been filed in the respective police stations. 292 FIRs have been registered while 20 accused have also been arrested, one agricultural, 19 commercial and 486 domestic connections were caught. have been done, the value of which is Rs36,813,404.