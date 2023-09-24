Woman ‘burnt by in-laws’ dies

LAHORE : A 23-year-old woman, who was burnt at her house a few days ago near Rehri Wala Chowk, Ichhra, died in the hospital on Saturday. The heirs of the woman had alleged that the deceased Faiza was set on fire by her in-laws. The body was shifted to the mortuary by Edhi ambulance.

Man electrocuted

A 27-year-old man died due to electrocution near Batapur Chowki Wagah on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Haseeb, a resident of Baba Shah Kamal, Ichhra area. His body was handed over to the heirs. Meanwhile, a 40-year-old man, who was found unconscious in Kot Lakhpat area, died in the hospital on Saturday. The identity of the deceased was yet to be made. The police shifted he body to the morgue.

160 head constables promoted

Around 160 head constables were promoted to the rank of ASI and seven ASIs to the rank of SI. SSP Operations Sohaib Ashraf pinned badges of the rank on the shoulders of officers promoted to the rank of ASI and SI. The badges were pinned in a ceremony held at Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh on Saturday. Sohaib Ashraf congratulated the promoted officers on behalf of the CCPO.

Road accidents

At least twelve persons were killed and 1,158 others injured in 1,083 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 615 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 543 victims with minor injuries were treated at the site thus reducing the burden of hospitals. Furthermore, the analysis showed that 582 drivers, 52 underage drivers, 151 pedestrians, and 437 passengers were among the victims. The statistics show that 283 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 289 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 72 in Faisalabad with 75 victims and Multan with 54 accidents and 51 victims. According to the data, 959 motorbikes, 71 rickshaws, 97 cars, 21 vans, 13 buses, 21 trucks and 99 other types of vehicles and carts were involved in the accidents.