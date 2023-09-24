Motorcyclist booked for harassing woman

The police have registered a case against an unknown motorcycle rider for harassing a burqa-clad woman in North Karachi. The FIR (No. 635/23) was registered under sections 294, 354 and 509 of the Pakistan Penal Code against the unknown person on the complaint of state for harassing a woman in Sector 11-B in North Karachi.

Police said that the case includes instances of sexual harassment and disrespect towards a woman walking on the street.

Two days ago, the motorcycle rider had harassed the woman in a street and fled. Though the incident had occurred on Thursday, CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media on Friday.

The suspect’s face can be clearly seen in the footage, according to the police. After the motorcyclist fled, the woman was left traumatized.

The Karachi police have made contact with the affected woman. An investigation into the incident has been initiated by the police.

Additional CCTV footage has also been obtained from the area, and the suspect will be apprehended soon, the police stated. The suspect believed to be a resident of the same area and will be arrested soon, according to the police.

Karachi witnessed several incidents of harassment in recent months. On August 1, a woman wearing a burqa was sexually harassed by a motorcyclist while crossing a road in a community near Madina Masjid in Federal B Area Block 17.

Another similar incident of woman harassment occurred in Orangi Town on July 18, where a motorcyclist suspect, later claimed to be arrested by the police, harassed a passerby woman. It is worth noting that the first such incident occurred on July 3 in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.