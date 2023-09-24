ATC summons Javed Latif, Marriyum over ‘anti-state speeches’

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday issued summons for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders Mian Javed Latif and Marriyum Aurangzeb over the allegation of giving anti-state speeches accused. However, the court rejected the police report, indicating that the case would proceed. The court summoned the accused on September 30. The case against Javed Latif and Marriyum Aurangzeb had been registered at the Green Town Police Station in 2022.