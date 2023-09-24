Visa delay forces Pakistan to cancel pre-World Cup Dubai trip

Pakistani cricket players can be seen waiting for a decision of an umpire during a match. — ICC/File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) about the significant delay in obtaining visas for their team ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, which is scheduled to be hosted in India.

The delay is attributed to the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs not yet issuing the necessary No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the Pakistani cricket squad’s visas, a PCB official said.

Despite submitting the required documents for the 25-member squad two weeks ago, the High Commission in Islamabad is awaiting the NOC before it can proceed with visa issuance. This unforeseen delay has disrupted the plans of Pakistani team, led by captain Babar Azam.

Initially, the Pakistan team had intended to travel to Dubai for a brief stay before heading to India for the World Cup. The PCB had submitted the passports of the entire contingent to the Indian Embassy following their return from the Asia Cup in Colombo. However, despite their timely submission, visas for the players have not been granted, while other teams scheduled to travel to India have received their visas.

This delay has raised questions and concerns, particularly given the looming World Cup. A PCB official expressed disappointment over the situation and revealed that the ICC had been informed about the issue. The delay has forced the PCB to alter its plans, including canceling a two-day team bonding camp in Dubai. The visa delay is suspected to be a result of political tensions between India and Pakistan. This will mark the first time since the 2016 T20 World Cup that the Pakistan cricket team will travel to India.

In preparation for the World Cup, Pakistan is scheduled to play their first warm-up game against New Zealand on September 29, followed by another warm-up fixture against Australia on October 3, before their opening match against the Netherlands. The visa delay has added an extra layer of complexity to their World Cup preparations.