Pakistan, Ethiopia discuss Parliamentary cooperation to boost bilateral ties

Islamabad:Pakistan and Ethiopia on Friday discussed possibilities of exchanging Parliamentary delegations to further strengthen the bilateral ties and foster robust cooperation in diverse areas.

The discussion took place here at the Parliament House during a meeting between Ethiopian Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula and Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, said a news release.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries also discussed matters of mutual interest including bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation between the two countries. Ambassador Jemal Beker invited Sanjrani to visit Ethiopia which was a land of origins and a gateway to the African continent.

Volume of bilateral trade between the two countries was minimal, he said while underlining the need to enhance bilateral trade between the two countries by developing economic and business linkages.

Highlighting the importance of Ethiopia under Pakistan’s Engage Africa policy, the ambassador said Ethiopian market offered lucrative business, trade and investment opportunities to the Pakistan’s business community.

Chairman Sanjrani expressed gratitude to the Ethiopian parliamentary leadership, government, and the ambassador for extending him invitation to visit Ethiopia. The exchange of parliamentary delegations would fortify relations between the two countries, he added.

Chairman Sanjrani emphasised the importance of the existing strong bond between the two nations, rooted in shared history, common interests, and mutual support at international platforms. He lauded the Government of Ethiopia for launching the Ethiopian Airlines in Karachi which would not only connect Pakistan with Ethiopia but also with entire Africa.