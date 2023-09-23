Sindhi play at theatre festival explores elderly man’s love for his ancestral home

On its 15th day on Friday, the Pakistan Theatre Festival offered a serious play in Sindhi, Barsaat, telling the story of a blind elderly man not willing to abandon his ancestral home in the impending danger of floods.

The play was written and directed by Roshan Ali Sheikh who has been involved in storytelling on stage and screen since 2004 and won the award for the best writer at the Sindh Theatre Festival 2014.

The drama poignantly touched on the theme of one’s love for his homeland and sense of belonging to his home. Despite his family members requesting him to shift to a safe place due to the impending flood, the blind man refuses to leave.

An interesting twist comes when two thieves arrive at the house to rob it. Sheikh also acted in the play along with Amjad Gul Soomro, Aijaz Ali Chandio and Ashiq Ali. Two plays will be staged today (Saturday) at the festival that is being held at the Arts Council of Pakistan.