ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi on Friday advised all politicians to get protective bail ahead of the elections, considering the political environment of the country.

Elahi gave the advice when he was asked by a journalist whether he would be freed ahead of the elections during his appearance at an anti-corruption court (ATC) in Islamabad in relation to the Judicial Complex attack case, Geo News reported.

“Only God knows about my release. Considering the [political] situation, every politician should get protective bail before the elections,” Elahi said in response. He also added that the delay in the elections had stopped the country’s system from working.

“I cannot comment on the backdoor talks with the PTI chairman,” said Elahi.

On the back-breaking inflation, the former Punjab chief minister said the common man was “finished”. He also laid the blame on PMLN and Shehbaz Sharif for the high electricity tariffs.

When asked about the reports of change in Nawaz Sharif’s plan to return to Pakistan, Elahi said: “Nawaz Sharif himself has also changed.”

The PTI leader also complained that the jail food was affecting his health, adding that he was provided access to a doctor but that was also stopped.

On Friday, Elahi was presented in the ATC, hearing the Judicial Complex attack case, after the completion of his 14-day judicial remand. Elahi had failed to submit his surety bonds despite getting bail in the case.

At the outset of the hearing, ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain asked if the surety bonds had been submitted. He also gave the option to Elahi’s counsel to submit the bonds and gave him the option of giving the surety in cash, if required.

Moving on, the judge asked whether Elahi was on judicial remand in any other case, adding the PTI leader was free on bail if he submitted his surety bond in the case. He was informed by Elahi’s counsel that his client was on judicial remand in an anti-corruption case.

The judge then questioned whether Elahi had submitted his bail application in the anti-corruption case on which he was on judicial remand.

“Bail application has been filed in the anti-corruption case,” said the lawyer. He then requested the court to give an extended date of the case.

On this point, the judge adjourned the hearing till October 13.

The ATC, earlier this month, had approved Elahi’s petition seeking bail in the case. ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain accepted the former Punjab chief minister’s bail against the surety bond of Rs20,000. He has yet to submit those surety bonds.

The PTI president is accused of sending rioters to Islamabad to vandalise the Judicial Complex along with providing vehicles and batons for the same, the police claimed, adding the physical remand was being sought to question him about unidentified criminals and recover the vehicles.