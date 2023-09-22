Two injured in Waziristan mortar attack

MIRANSHAH: Two people were injured when projectiles were fired at Mirali Cantonment in North Waziristan tribal district on Thursday, police said.
The local police said four mortar shells were fired from different directions at the Mirali Cantt. One shell fell on Wazirabad locality. It hit a house owned by Dost Mohammad. A woman and another person were injured in the attack. The injured persons were shifted to Mirali Hospital.
CHAKDARA: At least 30 shops were gutted when fire erupted in a market in the main bazaar here on Thursday.Police...
LAKKI MARWAT: Six power thieves were arrested and recoveries were made from defaulters during anti power pilferage...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Social Welfare, Special Education,...
PESHAWAR: The three-day Rural Youth Summit concluded here on Thursday after giving a special focus to the empowerment...
MARDAN: District police have registered a murder case against Manzar Ali, son of ex-member of the National Assembly ...
TIMERGARA: The police in Lower Dir on Thursday arrested former Member National Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf ...