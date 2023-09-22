 
Friday September 22, 2023
Peshawar

Two injured in Waziristan mortar attack

By our correspondents
September 22, 2023

MIRANSHAH: Two people were injured when projectiles were fired at Mirali Cantonment in North Waziristan tribal district on Thursday, police said.

The local police said four mortar shells were fired from different directions at the Mirali Cantt. One shell fell on Wazirabad locality. It hit a house owned by Dost Mohammad. A woman and another person were injured in the attack. The injured persons were shifted to Mirali Hospital.