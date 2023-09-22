NUST offers health professions course

Islamabad: With a view to enhancing knowledge and skills of healthcare professionals, the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has introduced a comprehensive 6-month certificate in Healthcare Professions Education (CHPE).
The programme is geared towards advancing healthcare services vis-à-vis patient experiences and overall healthcare outcomes. The initiative comes at a time when Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) has made it mandatory for all medical faculties to acquire this certification. CHPE is tailored to the growing demand for highly skilled educators and trainers in the healthcare industry.
Carefully designed by experts in the field, the curriculum equips healthcare professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to excel as educators and mentors in these epoch-making times. The healthcare industry currently faces unprecedented challenges with regard to improved affordability, accessibility and quality of healthcare. NUST recognises these challenges and is committed to addressing them by leveraging cutting-edge technologies. NUST invites healthcare professionals, public and policymakers to join in this exciting journey towards healthier and more connected future.
CHPE is open for enrolment now. NUST website www.nust.edu.pk may be visited for more information about the programme.
