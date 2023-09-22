Privatize PIA

Successive corrupt and incompetent managements, with absolutely no experience in commercial aviation, have driven PIA to insolvency. The airline’s debts and liabilities will keep on piling up as time goes on and full privatization is the only solution to the national carrier’s woes.
One can come up with several examples of states choosing to absorb existing liabilities and privatize national airlines, including in our region, with the airline’s identity as a national carrier remaining intact.
Malik Tariq Ali
Lahore
