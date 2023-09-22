High dropout rates

The present situation in our education system demands immediate attention. A large number of students drop out as they reach the higher grades. There are numerous factors that contribute to this high dropout rate. If the problem is left unattended all our development plans will be scuttled. Those who wield power must understand that the nation can never progress when such a huge number of our children drop out before completing their studies. These lost generations will face poverty and a lack of opportunities. This portents a demographic disaster in the making. This situation needs to be addressed at both the provincial and national levels with integrity and an honest, visionary leadership. Education is a fundamental right and a potent tool for our social and economic development.

Engr Viqar Ul Haq

Islamabad