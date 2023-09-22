High dropout rates

The present situation in our education system demands immediate attention. A large number of students drop out as they reach the higher grades. There are numerous factors that contribute to this high dropout rate. If the problem is left unattended all our development plans will be scuttled. Those who wield power must understand that the nation can never progress when such a huge number of our children drop out before completing their studies. These lost generations will face poverty and a lack of opportunities. This portents a demographic disaster in the making. This situation needs to be addressed at both the provincial and national levels with integrity and an honest, visionary leadership. Education is a fundamental right and a potent tool for our social and economic development.
Engr Viqar Ul Haq
Islamabad
Pakistan has made insufficient progress in alleviating poverty and reducing economic disparities. The poorest...
The ICC Cricket World Cup will kick off on October 5, 2023 in India. The announcement of our official squad for the...
The IMF managing director has, yet again, exhorted our leaders to tax the rich and give relief to the poor.I would...
Karachi is grappling with numerous challenges. Chief among them is the flagrant disregard for traffic rules, which...
One of my friends recently shared a humorous post about the rising petroleum prices. In it, the tonga association...
This letter refers to the news report ‘After only one-day stay in Lahore…: Shehbaz dashes to London with...