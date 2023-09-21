 
close
Thursday September 21, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

Members of Moakkal family, Wasim Sajjad’s daughter-in-law join PPP

Jahanzaib belongs to political family of Kasur whose father Sardar Hassan Akhtar Moakkal served as deputy speaker Punjab Assembly

By Our Correspondent
September 21, 2023
(From left) PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari (2nd)stands for a picture flanked on both sides by the new members who recently joined PPP in this picture released on September 20, 2023. — Facebook/PPP
(From left) PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari (2nd)stands for a picture flanked on both sides by the new members who recently joined PPP in this picture released on September 20, 2023. — Facebook/PPP  

LAHORE: Jahanzaib Moakkal, son of former deputy speaker Sardar Hassan Akhtar Moakkal, on Wednesday announced to join the Pakistan Peoples Party after a meeting with former president Asif Ali Zardari at the Bilawal House.

Jahanzaib Moakkal belongs to a noted political family of Kasur. His father Sardar Hassan Akhtar Moakkal served as deputy speaker Punjab Assembly between 1990-1992. His brother Waqas Mokkal also served as an MPA between 2008-2013.

Meanwhile, Mahrukh Hameed, daughter-in-law of former president Wasim Sajjad, also joined the PPP. Meanwhile, the 35th birthday of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will be celebrated in Lahore today (Thursday).

A ceremony in this regard will be held at the Al-Hamra Hall, in which the PPP leaders and workers from Lahore will participate.

Meanwhile, a cake-cutting ceremony in this regard was also held at the Punjab Secretariat of PPP on Wednesday, which was attended by a group of political workers from different parties.