Members of Moakkal family, Wasim Sajjad’s daughter-in-law join PPP

(From left) PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari (2nd)stands for a picture flanked on both sides by the new members who recently joined PPP in this picture released on September 20, 2023. — Facebook/PPP

LAHORE: Jahanzaib Moakkal, son of former deputy speaker Sardar Hassan Akhtar Moakkal, on Wednesday announced to join the Pakistan Peoples Party after a meeting with former president Asif Ali Zardari at the Bilawal House.

Jahanzaib Moakkal belongs to a noted political family of Kasur. His father Sardar Hassan Akhtar Moakkal served as deputy speaker Punjab Assembly between 1990-1992. His brother Waqas Mokkal also served as an MPA between 2008-2013.

Meanwhile, Mahrukh Hameed, daughter-in-law of former president Wasim Sajjad, also joined the PPP. Meanwhile, the 35th birthday of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will be celebrated in Lahore today (Thursday).

A ceremony in this regard will be held at the Al-Hamra Hall, in which the PPP leaders and workers from Lahore will participate.

Meanwhile, a cake-cutting ceremony in this regard was also held at the Punjab Secretariat of PPP on Wednesday, which was attended by a group of political workers from different parties.