Senior civil servant posted as ACS

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has re-designated and upgraded the post of secretary Home and Tribal Affairs as additional chief secretary from BPS-20 to BPS-21 and posted a senior civil servant, Muhammad Abid Majeed as the new ACS of the province.

Muhammad Abid Majeed, PCS SG BS-21, was already serving as secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.He took the charge of additional chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

Abid Majeed had served on different government positions and earned the reputation of being an upright and active civil servant. Unlike many of his fellow colleagues, Abid Majeed has worked with different political leaders in the province but never lost his impartiality and always focused on his prime responsibilities.

And it is apparently due to his skills and experience that he has always been the first choice of all the chief ministers and governors to give him important tasks during their tenures.The security and law and order situation in in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been deteriorating, particularly in the newly merged tribal districts, therefore it would be a major challenge for Abid Majeed to closely work with the law-enforcement agencies and restore order.