Wednesday September 20, 2023
Mobile photography exhibition

By Our Correspondent
September 20, 2023

LAHORE: Punjab University’s Department of Communication and Media Research (DCMR) organised an exhibition of mobile photography of 8th semester students. On this occasion, PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Director School of Communication Studies Prof Dr Noshina Saleem, Prof Dr Abida Ashraf, Prof Dr Lubna Zaheer, Prof Dr Hannan, faculty members and others were present.