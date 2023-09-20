550 FIRs registered as KE intensifies action against power theft

K-Electric (KE) has registered 550 FIRs at police stations across the city against power theft estimated at 8.2 million units of electricity, amounting to Rs418 million.
The top 20 cases alone account for 3.2 million units of the total theft. The power utility in a press statement said on Tuesday that in an operation led by Rangers and through collaboration with the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation, five illegal water hydrants operating in Nazimabad were dismantled on Monday. These facilities were stealing electricity in addition to water. An FIR was also lodged against an illegal network operator stealing electricity from the KE to power 150 shops in the Hub area. The KE spokesperson expressed his gratitude for the support extended by law enforcement agencies and federal and provincial government.
