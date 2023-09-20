Winter woes

Winter is usually a tremendous challenge for the lower-income group in our country. Despite having our own natural gas reserves, we are always short on gas once winter arrives.
Given our economic struggles and the large number of people still reeling from the aftermath of last year’s floods, this winter might be the most difficult of them all.
Abdul Sattar
Turbat
This letter refers to the news report ‘NAB to devise strategy after SC issues detailed verdict’ . The Supreme...
The rising prices of food are leading to a food insecurity crisis in Pakistan. This problem disproportionately impacts...
Women in Pakistan face multifaceted discrimination and inequality in socioeconomic and political spheres. There are...
The unexpected and sudden hike in fuel prices has caused a deep sense of frustration among the general public. It was...
This refers to the letter ‘Power theft’ by Shahzad Panhwar. Thousands of articles and letters have been published...
The bold steps taken by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, the new chief justice of Pakistan, augur well for a country that has...