Wednesday September 20, 2023
Winter woes

Winter is usually a tremendous challenge for the lower-income group in our country. Despite having our own natural gas reserves, we are always short on gas once winter arrives.

Given our economic struggles and the large number of people still reeling from the aftermath of last year’s floods, this winter might be the most difficult of them all.

Abdul Sattar

Turbat