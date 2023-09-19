Arab states, EU unveil plan to entice Israel-PA to sign peace deal

GENEVA: Nearly 30 foreign ministers from countries
in Europe and the Middle East met on the sidelines of
the United Nations General Assembly on Monday to
unveil a new initiative aimed at reviving the long-dormant
Israeli-Palestinian peace process. The “Peace Day Effort”
was driven by the European Union, Saudi Arabia, the
Arab League, Egypt, and Jordan, who agreed at the event
to produce a “Peace Supporting Package” in the coming
months that will maximize dividends for Israelis and
Palestinians, once they reach a peace agreement.
Participants agreed to form three working groups
that will be tasked with producing the components of
the package. One working group will outline potential
post-peace regional, political, and security cooperation mechanisms. A second
working group will develop proposals for economic
cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, innovation, transportation, natural
resources, and the environment. A third working group
will develop proposals for cooperation in humanitarian,
inter-cultural, and human security issues.
Participating countries also agreed to assess the initiative’s progress every three
months before presenting the finalized Peace Supporting
Package by September 2024. The main architect of the
initiative, EU Special Representative for the Middle
East Peace Process Sven Koopmans, told The Times
of Israel in a Sunday interview that the plan’s contributors are “envisaging…
what regionally and globally everybody would contribute
the moment that there is an Israeli-Palestinian agreement.” —Agencies
