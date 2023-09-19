9 policemen injured during CDA operation against land grabbers

Islamabad:As many as nine cops and a civilian were wounded during an operation against the land grabbers in Sinyari village on Monday.

Two deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) – DSP Ramna, Shams Azhar and DSP (ARU) Nazar Hussain – Inspector (Investigation) Tahir Khan Niazi) and six cops were among the injured who were shifted to PIMS Hospital. While, a villager was also shifted to the hospital in critical condition. The police claimed that Inspector Tahir Khan Niazi sustained a bullet injury in his left arm.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and district administration has initiated a series of crackdown on the land grabbers and their associates operating in Islamabad. As part of this effort, the CDA and district administration conducted a targeted operation against the land grabbers and its operatives in Sinyari Village, the police said.

The Islamabad Capital Police assisted CDA and district administration for the operation against the land grabbers. During the operation, the law enforcement officers faced fierce resistance from the land grabbing mafias including gunfire and stone pelting. Due to which nine officers and officials of the Islamabad Capital Police sustained injuries and nine police vehicles were damaged. SSP (Operations) reached the spot along with a heavy police contingent.

The injured officers were promptly shifted to hospitals for medical attention. Simultaneously, legal actions are being pursued against those responsible for the violence. The police have registered first information report (FIR) against the people involved in shooting and pelting stones at police and constituted teams to arrest the assailants but none of the shooters has been hunted down yet.