Health camp for cops’ children

LAHORE:On the directions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, a one-day health and screening camp for hearing and speech-impaired children of police employees in collaboration with Punjab Police & SADA Foundation will be held today (Tuesday) at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines, in which hearing and speech-impaired children will be examined and hearing aids will be provided.

Expert physicians will be present in the camp that will continue from 10 am to 04 pm. Tests for hearing-impaired newborns will also be conducted in the camp. IG Punjab asked the police employees to participate in the camp.