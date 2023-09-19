Rain increases humidity in air

LAHORE:After an early morning rain, the City witnessed hot, humid and partly cloudy weather here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

They predicted that rain-wind/thundershower was expected in lower Sindh, Northeast Balochistan, upper Punjab, KP, Islamabad and Kashmir.Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 42°C, while in Lahore, it was 33.5°C and minimum was 23.7°C.