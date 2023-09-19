Brain drain

More and more people are leaving Pakistan. A record 800,000 have left Pakistan during the first six months of this year alone, including 100,000 skilled professionals. The government needs to do more to improve the economic climate and overall quality of life in Pakistan in order to retain our talented and skilled individuals.
Faryal Fida
Turbat
It is quite galling that our leaders are ready to listen to the IMF while ignoring the over 200 million citizens of...
It has been more than a week since Sepco launched a grand operation against electricity theft due to mounting losses....
The Ranipur incident, where an influential Pir stands accused of sexually assaulting and torturing a ten-year-old...
In view of the increasing prices of petrol and diesel and the abundant availability of coal in Thar, Sindh, Pakistan...
The SC’s order for the restoration of NAB cases against several politicians, right before the retirement of the...
Pest attacks on cotton crops occur every time there is a sudden rise in temperatures. This has become a growing...