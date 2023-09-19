 
Tuesday September 19, 2023
Newspost

Brain drain

September 19, 2023

More and more people are leaving Pakistan. A record 800,000 have left Pakistan during the first six months of this year alone, including 100,000 skilled professionals. The government needs to do more to improve the economic climate and overall quality of life in Pakistan in order to retain our talented and skilled individuals.

Faryal Fida

Turbat