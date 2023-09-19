Inter-clan clash leaves one dead in Shikarpur

SUKKUR: An inter-clan clash claimed the life of a man in district Shikarpur on Monday. Reports said the armed persons of Kalhora clan attacked the guest house of Darhon Junejo in village Jamalpur near Madaaiji in Shikarpur, leaving Azam, son of Darhon Junejo, dead and passers-by Juned and Makkar Narejo injured. Besides, the attackers also whisked away Papan and Abid Junejo from the guest house.
Shikarpur SSP Khalid Mustafa Korai reached the spot and raided the houses of attackers, freeing the abducted persons Papan and Abid. The police also took into custody some suspects. It is pertinent to mention here that the ongoing clash between the members of Juneja and Kalhora clans over a land dispute has claimed the lives of 32 people.
