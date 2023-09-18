Umair, Saad hit fifties in rain-hit matches

LAHORE: Umair bin Yousuf and Saad Khan hit half centuries for their respective teams on day two of the second round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Cricket Tournament here on Sunday.

Rawalpindi and Lahore Region Whites are playing at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore and play of only 10.3 overs was possible during the day. Lahore Region Whites resumed their first innings on 349 for three and scored 407 for three in 100.3 overs.

Saad Khan who was not out on 42 runs yesterday was playing on 70 runs with the help of eight fours. Aamir Jamal was at the crease with him scoring 37 runs by the close of play. His innings includes five fours and one six.