Taxi driver from Hyderabad whose body was found in Steel Town laid to rest

Hyderabad: A taxi driver from Hyderabad who was found murdered in Karachi was laid to rest on Sunday morning at the Tando Yusuf Graveyard in Hyderabad.

Naveed Baig had gone missing on the night of September 14 while he was returning from Karachi where he had gone with a resident of Zhob, Shahbaz Khan. Initially, the Thatta police found his car with no one inside.

According to Muhammad Arshad, brother-in-law of the deceased, Naveed used to drive vehicles of a rent-a-car service. On September 14 afternoon, he left Hyderabad to take Shahbaz, son of Qasim Khan, a resident of Zhob, to Kathore.

The family said the last time they contacted Naveed was at 10pm that day and he told them that he would be back in one-and-a-half hours, but it did not happen.

Arshad said Naveed’s mobile phone remained switched off throughout the night. On the morning of Friday, the brother-in-law said, he received a call from a police officer from Thatta who informed him that they had found Naveed’s car having the number AVG 650, but no one was present in it.

Arshad said that on September 15, a passer-by called the Karachi police and told them about a body that was lying near the Pakland Factory within the limits of the Steel Town police station.

Police shifted the body to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, where an autopsy was conducted, in which the body was identified to be Naveed’s. He had been stabbed at least five times.

He said that after the post-mortem, an FIR was registered at the Steel Town police station. The deceased man was buried at the Tando Yusuf Graveyard on Sunday morning.

The deceased's brother, Ali Baig, said his wife had given birth to a son on Saturday night. Naveed is survived by his widow and four children. His brother said the family did not have enmity with anyone. He demanded the Sindh government bring the perpetrators to justice.