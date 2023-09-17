LAHORE : The second phase of tree planting campaign of 2,000 saplings was inaugurated at Government College Women University, Faisalabad by the Vice Chancellor, Dr Xille Huma under the banner of outdoor footwear brand.

The tree planting campaign launched to play an effective role towards environmental well-being of urban communities in collaboration with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The campaign’s first phase of planting 2,000 saplings was completed a few days ago at UET’s KSK Campus. The full initiative involves planting of 4,000 saplings in two major cities - Lahore and Faisalabad.