To-do list

The people of Karachi are suffering from the chronic problems of gas shortage, electricity loadshedding and lack of clean drinking water. These problems have not only affected the quality of life of the citizens, but also hampered the economic and social development of the city. The government should reduce the taxes and duties on gas and electricity, which account for a large portion of their prices, invest in solar, wind and hydropower, to reduce the dependence on imported oil and gas, and improve the water quality and quantity in Karachi by installing filtration plants, repairing leakages, preventing illegal connections and enforcing strict regulations on industrial waste disposal.
The citizens of Karachi deserve better living conditions and basic amenities. The government should not neglect their rights and needs.
Kainat Izzat Khan
Karachi
