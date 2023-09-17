Pakistan has an image problem, especially in the West where we are often perceived as extremists. In order to counter these negative perceptions, we ought to utilize the tremendous natural beauty and wonders that we have been gifted with from north to south.

Tourism has great potential for Pakistan, both in economic terms and in terms of improving our image abroad. We should make it easier for those seeking to visit Pakistan to obtain a visa to facilitate this industry.

Danial Tanvir

Islamabad