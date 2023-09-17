Disturbing case

One was very saddened to learn that the chief justice of the LHC directed the provincial authorities to hand over the property of a hundred-year-old high school in Jhika Gali, Murree to the judiciary for the purposes of constructing a judicial Complex. Although the CM of Punjab intervened to stop the conversion, it is quite disturbing that he was required to do this in the first place.
It is quite tragic that a school building, that too one worthy of being declared part of our national heritage, was so close to being appropriated without any regard for its students. What happens in similar cases which do not get the media spotlight?
Akbar Jan Marwat
Islamabad
