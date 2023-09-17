Ali Zaryab scores 182 as rain plays spoilsport in QT

LAHORE: Ali Zaryab and Ahmed Shehzad scored centuries on the first day of their second round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Rawalpindi at Gaddafi stadium here on Saturday.

Rawalpindi won the toss and elected to field first. Playing on the batting-friendly conditions of Gaddafi, openers Ahmed Shahzad and Ali Zaryab Asif took charge from the get-go. Getting a century each, the duo put pressure on the opposition bowlers.

The 210-run between the two was eventually broken by when Ahmed retired hurt at 102. A brilliant 182 by Ali remained the highlight of the day. Despite veteran Abid Ali getting out for just five runs and captain Saad Nasim getting out on a duck, Lahore ended the day in a commanding position.

By the time stumps were called, the Saad-led team was squarely ahead in the game, their scorecard boasting a healthy total of 349 at the expense of 3 wickets.

Karachi Whites v Faisalabad

Toss was delayed significantly due to overnight rain and consequently, wet outfield. Faisalabad won the toss and invited Sarfaraz-led Karachi Whites to bat first.

Veteran Khurram Manzoor lost his wicket cheaply. Opener Ammad Alam was then joined by the up-and-coming Omair Bin Yousuf. The two batted together for over a hundred runs, both getting half-centuries.

At the end of the day’s play, Karachi stood at 141, having lost just one wicket. Omair and Ammad remained unbeaten at the crease.

Peshawar v Multan

Multan won the toss and chose to field first, on the rain-shortened first day. Sahibzada Farhan and Israrullah opened the batting for Peshawar. While the latter got out for a duck, Farhan contributed 22 runs before he was removed by Majid Ali.

Kamran Ghulam retired hurt after scoring 6 runs. Waqar Ahmed and Mohammad Ilyas, sent as a nightwatchman, remained on the crease by end of the day.

Peshawar ended their day at 43-2.

FATA v Lahore Blues

No play due to wet outfield.