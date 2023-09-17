Imran moves IHC against rejection of bail plea

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Saturday filed a bail petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the special court’s decision in the cipher case.
The plea has been fixed for hearing on Monday before Chief Justice Aamer Farooq. The special court — established under the Official Secrets Act and hearing the case registered against the PTI chief and his party’s Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi — had recently rejected the post-arrest bail applications of Khan and the senior politician, following the conclusion of arguments presented by PTI lawyers on Thursday.
