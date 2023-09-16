Minister for shifting railways network to solar system

LAHORE: Caretaker Minister for Railways Shahid Ashraf Tarar has directed the administration to take urgent measures to reduce fuel costs, including gradually shifting the entire rail network to an online fuel management system, preventing fuel theft and improving operational efficiency.

“Steps should be taken to improve Railways health sector services and the process of transferring its network to solar energy should be accelerated,” Tarar directed the officers concerned while presiding over a meeting at headquarters Friday.

He emphasized the need for digital monitoring of fuel consumption and efficient supply of fuel to storage depots and commended the administration for cracking down on electricity theft. The Railway Minister was also briefed on cost-cutting measures in the Electrical Department and the repair work on the track affected by floods and rains.

Tarar directed DS Quetta to complete track maintenance work on the Sibbi Harnai section by September 30. In the meeting, it was decided to modernize the Cairns Hospital and open the outdoor services of the hospital to the general public.

"All the Railways hospitals will be upgraded without public-private partnership as the Railways itself will upgrade the hospitals," the Railway Minister directed the administration and called for a business model by next Friday to earn revenue from Railways hospitals.