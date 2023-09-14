SNGPL intensifies crackdown on gas pilferers

LAHORE: The crackdown on gas pilferers has been intensified by the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) with raids on major businesses.
According to the gas utility spokesperson, an SNGPL Lahore region team raided an international fast-food chain at Defence Y-block Market on the complaint of meter tampering. The meter was sent for laboratory testing where 100 per cent tampering was proved. The team immediately disconnected the gas connection.
Similarly, in Islamabad, a regional team raided a well-known educational institution at Sector G7 where an illegal gas connection was being used. The institution illegally consumed 130 hm3 gas which is equivalent to Rs 1.5 million. The institution already owes the SNGPL Rs 2.6 million, hence the total outstanding amount now stands at Rs 4.1 million.
In another development, the SNGPL sent a notice for the recovery of Rs 3.7 million from an international mobile phone company.
