Lists being prepared to demote cops after court verdict

PESHAWAR: Fresh lists are being prepared in the wake of a recent court verdict to demote a large number of police officers who were given out of turn promotions in the last several years for gallantry.

The officers likely to be demoted in coming days included a number of acting superintendent of police (SPs), DSPs and inspectors.An official said that lists were being prepared by the Central Police Office (CPO) as well as regional and district police officers to fix the fresh seniority of officers in the wake of the verdict of the Peshawar High Court.

“The lists of senior officers are being prepared at the CPO while details of the junior cops are being collected by the regional offices,” an official said, adding these will be notified soon.Also, the cadets, cadet instructors and others, who are not hit by the Supreme Court judgment on the out of turn promotions, will be posted against the senior positions where they were already working before March.

The Khyber Pakhtun- khwa Police had demoted hundreds of officers in March after a decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the out of turn promotions. At least 69 acting SPs and DSPs were among hundreds of police officers who were demoted to junior ranks after their out of turn promotions were withdrawn following a verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

One of the DSPs was reverted even as head constable, several steps down the rank where the officer was posted for years. Besides, six DSPs were demoted to the rank of assistant sub-inspectors, 22 as sub-inspectors and 31 as inspectors.

Some DSPs were brought down in seniority though they still remained DSPs.A number of these affected police officers later moved the Peshawar High Court with a plea that their promotions do not fall in the category of out of turn.

Those who moved the court included the cadets, cadet instructors as well as the cops who were promoted for showing bravery against terrorists and criminals.The PHC recently set aside the orders of reversion and demotion of officers who remained cadets or cadet instructors and restored them to their original positions.

“The police officers who were declared cadets and cadet instructors pursuant to the provisions of the Police Rules standing order No 11, 1987 and standing order No 7, 2003 are duly protected under the KP Validation of Standing Orders Act 2005.

They are not hit by the judgement of the Supreme Court of Pakistan relating to out of turn promotions,” said a judgment of the PHC.The same applies to the police officers nominated for training on additional seats.

However, a large number of cops who were promoted out of turn for gallantry during the wave of terrorism would now be posted on junior positions where they were reverted early this year. Many of these officers said they were genuinely promoted on the basis of showing bravery during duties. However, many blue-eyed cops also allegedly benefited from this policy to get speedy promotions only because of the support of a few seniors.