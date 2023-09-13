Fuelling hate

This letter refers to the editorial ‘What women wear’ (September 11, 2023). The decision by France’s top court to uphold the ban on the abaya in schools could become a disastrous step for France in the long run. This ban will only alienate a particular community. There are people from many regions who have their own specific way of dressing. This unnecessary action will only fan the flames of bigotry against minorities, especially Muslims, which is already prevalent in France.

One is also confused as to the French authorities’ interpretation of secularism. Secularism, in my opinion, is the acceptance of everyone’s right to exercise their beliefs including being able to follow their religion freely. Simply put, secularism means no discrimination against anybody in the name of religion. This is plain discrimination and should not be condoned by France.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada